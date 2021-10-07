Lars Ulrich says “there’s nothing cohesive” yet in terms of new Metallica music

Metallica‘s Lars Ulrich has shared an update on the status of the band’s long-awaited new material.

Speaking in a new interview with Zane Lowe for his Apple Music 1 show, the 57-year-old drummer was asked where the band are at with regards to a follow-up to 2016’s ‘Hardwired… To Self-Destruct’.

“I mean, listen, we haven’t been out of the house for a year and a half, and so it’s very rejuvenating,” Ulrich said. “And the last couple, two, three days, as we’ve played… Played with Miley [Cyrus] yesterday, played with Miley today, you’re kind of getting your groove back, getting your spunk back, getting your confidence back, getting the band back together… but listen, I don’t know….

“I know everybody’s had a different version of obviously the last 18 months. It’s impacted all of us in different ways, but sitting still, as you know, is not my forte. And so, just getting out again and getting amongst it is so fucking re-energising. And the last couple of days, like James [Hetfield] said earlier, celebrating the legacy of [the ‘Metallica’ album] and so on is… It’s kind of cool, but still it’s a little like, “Okay, well what’s about the future?” What about the future? I just get too…”

He continued: “Obviously, ultimately, we like the seesaw element of it, the balance, but still, it’s like, ‘Let’s get on with it. Let’s go play some shows, let’s get on with our fall. Let’s hope that we can get through the next few months without anybody going down, keep our fingers crossed. Let’s be cautious, let’s be respectful of the situation out there.

“And of course there’s new music coming, there’s always new music coming. It keeps us alive, you know that… Listen, I wish I could… I mean, of course there’s new music, but there’s nothing cohesive. There’s not a story, there’s not anything to really back it up yet.”

Back in July, guitarist Kirk Hammett had talked up the new Metallica album’s arrival, saying he hopes it will “cut through the division” in the world.

The band have been working on new music during the coronavirus pandemic, with James Hetfield confirming that the band wrote 10 songs together over Zoom in quarantine.

Last month, it was confirmed that Metallica will headline the first-ever German edition of Download Festival when it takes place in 2022.

The inaugural Download Festival Germany will take place at the motor racing circuit Hockenheimring in the Rhine valley on June 24 next year. Also confirmed for the line-up so far are Nevada band Five Finger Death Punch and Swedish power metal outfit Sabaton.