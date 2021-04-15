Last Dinosaurs and Dear Seattle announce free Brisbane ‘LIVE AT LAST’ concert

Last Dinosaurs and Dear Seattle have announced a free show in Brisbane taking place later this month.

The event is the latest instalment in Jack Daniels and Secret Sounds’ ‘LIVE AT LAST’ series, which will see a string of small, intimate and free gigs take place around the country.

Last Dinosaurs and Dear Seattle will both be taking on Brisbane venue The Triffid on Wednesday April 28.

This follows the previously announced free Hockey Dad gig, which will see the Windang duo perform at Sydney’s Frankie’s Pizza on Thursday April 29.

While the concert is free, those interested in attending will still have to register their interest via Secret Sounds’ website to have a chance to win tickets.

Brisbane natives Last Dinosaurs have been pretty quiet as of recently, only releasing one song in the past year, ‘Flying’. They haven’t dropped a studio album since 2018’s ‘Yumeno Garden’.

Sydney’s Dear Seattle haven’t released new music in almost two years, since their 2019 debut album ‘Don’t Let Go’, though they have been active on the touring scene since the live music industry began to open back up.

They supported Dune Rats in Adelaide earlier this year as a part of the city’s leg of Summer Sounds festival, alongside The Chats and Teenage Joans.

Dear Seattle are also set to play a string of dates around NSW with Ocean Alley, Spacey Jane and more as part of Next Exit festival.