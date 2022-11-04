Last Dinosaurs release new album ‘From Mexico With Love’

In Partnership With Nettwerk

Brisbane indie rock trio Last Dinosaurs have released their fourth studio album, ‘From Mexico With Love’.

Released today (November 4) by Nettwerk Records, the album features four new tracks – ‘Hanson Ghost’, ‘Note To Self’, ‘Can’t Afford Psychoanalysis’ and ‘When I See Pigs Fly’ – in addition to the six singles they launched throughout 2022, including ‘Collect Call’, ‘Look Back’, ‘CDMX’ and more.

Advertisement

In a press statement, guitarist and co-lead vocalist Lachlan Caskey stated that the album was written amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, while quarantining in Mexico. “Mexico was more than just a place to quarantine,” states Caskey. “It was an inspiration as complex as the album itself.” The effort was co-produced by the band and James Agnus once Caskey returned to Australia, and is their first album to feature the latter as the sole lead vocalist.

Listen to ‘From Mexico With Love’ below:

The album follows their 2018 album, ‘Yumeno Garden’, which was recorded in Japan and saw brothers Sean and Lachlan Caskey each perform lead vocals on separate halves of the ten-track release.

The band began their career in 2010 with their debut EP, ‘Back From The Dead’, which featured fan favourite ‘Honolulu’. They released their debut full-length ‘In A Million Years’ in 2012, which was followed by sophomore record ‘Wellness’ in 2015.

They are currently on tour supporting American indie pop quartet Bad Suns on the latter’s North American ‘Apocalypse Whenever’ tour, which will conclude on November 12 in Las Vegas. The trio will then travel to Asia for a headlining concert in Singapore on November 17, followed by an appearance at Thailand’s Maho Rasop festival between November 19 and 20.

Advertisement

Following their run of shows in Southeast Asia, the band will return to Australia for three shows in December. The trio will play The Triffid in Brisbane on December 2, followed by sold out shows in Sydney and Melbourne on December 7 and 8 respectively. Tickets to the Brisbane show can be found on Moshtix.

Last Dinosaurs have also been tapped as an opening act for Florence + The Machine’s Queensland date on their ‘Dance Fever’ tour in March 2023 alongside King Princess and Hatchie.

Last Dinosaurs’ Asia and Australia tour dates are:

NOVEMBER:

17 – Singapore – The Ground Theatre, *Scape

20 – Rangsit, Thailand – Maho Rasop Festival

DECEMBER:

2 – Brisbane, Australia – The Triffid

7 – Sydney, Australia – Oxford Art Factory

8 – Melbourne, Australia – Hotel Esplanade