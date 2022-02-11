Last Dinosaurs return with new single ‘Collect Call’

Brisbane indie-rockers Last Dinosaurs have shared their first new single in almost two years, ‘Collect Call’.

Following on from 2020’s ‘Flying’, the trio’s latest is a buoyant, buzzy guitar-pop cut that guitarist Lachlan Caskey said was inspired by the toll the pandemic had taken on his peers’ mental health.

“People who I thought could be doing much better seemed to have not grown at all, seemed stagnant yet still ageing,” he explains.

Advertisement

“It’s like even their stomping grounds were growing more than they could keep up with. Too much emotional history: grudges and ego defeats keeping them down. Therefore this song is a heartfelt gesture of encouragement to those who feel a bit beaten down by their own self-sabotaging behaviours.”

‘Collect Call’ arrives alongside a music video comprising footage shot by Nick Maguire in late 2019, when the band toured throughout North America and the UK. Watch that below:

Next month will mark 10 years since Last Dinosaurs released their debut album, ‘In a Million Years’. The band have released two albums since: 2015’s ‘Wellness’ and 2018’s ‘Yumeno Garden’.

In 2019, they shared the standalone single ‘FMU’. ‘Flying’ arrived the following year; a house and ’90s nu disco-inspired cut that marked a significant departure from the guitar-oriented indie-pop the band were best known for.