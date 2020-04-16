Last Dinosaurs release new single and video ‘Flying’

Aussie indie favourites Last Dinosaurs have made their return with a brand new song, ‘Flying’, as well as an accompanying music video. Watch it below.

‘Flying’ sees the band take a new sonic direction, making a departure from their indie rock roots and exploring a French house and 90’s nu-disco-inspired sound.

The band’s guitarist, Lachlan Caskey, said that the demo was inspired by a trip through Europe.

“I had to either be wallowing in loneliness, or enjoying the freedoms, let’s say, of a single young man,” Caskey said in a press statement.

“My friend from Spain, about 12 years my senior whom I consider to be a brother, was responsible to helping me capitalise on this time, and for a period of about 6 months took me out every Friday to, admittedly, tacky clubs and shithouse bars.”

“This formative period of going to euro-dance clubs and trying my luck got me vibing on Nu-Disco again,” he continued.

“I can romanticise this period through a cool and corny lens of 90s Nu-Disco and that makes me happy.”

‘Flying’ marks the band’s first release since they dropped non-album single, ‘FMU’, last year. The single followed the release of their first album in five years, ‘Yumeno Garden’, in 2018.