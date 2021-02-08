Last of Sydney’s lockout laws to be axed next month

The last of Sydney’s lockout laws will be axed this March, removing restrictions imposed on Kings Cross venues.

The changes are part of a bid to assist in the city’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

First introduced in 2014, the laws aimed to reduce instances of alcohol-fuelled violence in the city, following the one-punch killings of Thomas Kelly and Daniel Christie. In January 2020, lockout restrictions were scrapped in all Sydney localities – bar Kings Cross.

Venues in the Cross will be permitted to welcome new patrons after 1:30am from March 8. In addition, “last drinks” will be pushed back from 3am to 3:30am in Kings Cross pubs, bars and clubs.

Rules restricting the serving of shots, cocktails and beverages in glass will also be lifted.

“Kings Cross has transformed considerably since these laws were introduced over six years ago,” NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said.

“The precinct is now well-positioned to continue to evolve into a vibrant lifestyle and cultural destination.”

NSW Customer Service Minister, Victor Dominello, added that the changes “will help breathe new life into the precinct.”

“The ID scanners system…will be retained in the Kings Cross precinct as an additional public safety measure,” he said.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports that the NSW Government plans to review the changes 12 months after they come into effect and make any necessary adjustments.