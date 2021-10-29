Lastlings and Ninajirachi join 2021 Ability Fest line-up

The line-up for this year’s Ability Fest has been slightly altered, with two acts no longer able to appear and two new ones added in their place.

Dropping off the bill are Eves Karydas and JK-47, with no reason offered for why the pop singer-songwriter and trailblazing rapper are now unable to perform. Filling in the gaps, however, will be synthpop duo Lastlings and producer extraordinaire Ninajirachi.

The announcement comes less than a month away from the festival’s kick-off, with its third edition set to go down on Saturday November 27 at Melbourne’s Alexandra Gardens. It’ll be the first Ability Fest to take place at the new venue, moving from its former home of the Coburg Velodrome.

The annual event, spearheaded by Paralympic gold medalist Dylan Alcott, is branded as “Australia’s most accessible music festival”, with the site fitted with elevated viewing platforms, pathways, quiet zones, a designated sensory area, companion ticketing, ramps and Auslan interpreters for every act.

Other acts set to appear on the day include Alex The Astronaut, Cub Sport, Illy, Nina Las Vegas and What So Not, as well as a DJ set from Peking Duk. Second release tickets are still available from the festival’s website, with all funds earned from the event going directly to the Dylan Alcott Foundation.

With its first two editions in 2018 and 2019, the festival raised just under $500,000 for the charity. It skipped 2020 due to concerns surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, however a press release for Ability Fest 2021 claims it will operate in a COVID-safe capacity.