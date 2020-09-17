Lastlings announce forthcoming debut album ‘First Contact’

Brother-sister duo Lastlings have revealed the release of their forthcoming debut album ‘First Contact’, set to drop in November.

To mark the announcement, the pair have shared a sleek album trailer they shot in Japan, which feels like the trailer for a psychological thriller rather than a record.

The clip, directed by Dylan Duclos, features Japanese narrations from Lastlings’ siblings Josh and Amy Dowdle, who grew up in Australia with Japanese heritage.

Watch it below:

‘First Contact’ will feature previously released singles such as ‘Déjà Vu’, ‘I’ve Got You’ and ‘Take My Hand’.

Explaining the context behind the record in a press statement, the pair said it was about “moments we experience for the first time”.

“It is about those beautiful moments when we feel love for the first time, a child taking its first steps or travelling to a new destination,” they said.

“It’s also about the somber moments in our life where we have lost something or someone for the first time and how we grow and change from these.”

They also provided context for the album’s trailer, which was shot last year.

“We take so much influence from our Japanese heritage,” they said.

“[We] always imagined this album accompanied by a visual world that is both inherently us, but also creatively otherworldly.”

The pair released two mini EPs this year, one of which was called ‘No Time’. The titular track was remixed by RÜFÜS DU SOL last month, before the pair performed an acoustic rendition on YouTube.

‘First Contact’ will be released on November 20 via RÜFÜS DU SOL‘s Rose Avenue and Liberation Records.

Lastlings’ ‘First Contact’ tracklist is:

‘Déjà Vu’ ‘Take My Hand’ ‘Out Of Touch’ ‘False Reactions’ ‘9400’ ‘Last Breath’ ‘No Time’ ‘Visions’ ‘AI’ ‘Held Under’ ‘First Light’ ‘I’ve Got You’