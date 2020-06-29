Lastlings release new single and video ‘No Time’

Electronica duo Lastlings have shared a new single, ‘No Time’, and an accompanying music video.

The track premiered on triple j’s Good Nights program last week before its official release on Friday (June 26). The single is the duo’s second release for 2020, following on from ‘Take My Hand’ in March.

The single’s release has been accompanied by an animated music video, directed by Joël Durand.



In a press statement, Durand noted the video’s inspiration came from the late Japanese film director Satoshi Kon. He specifically referenced Kon’s 1997 film Perfect Blue with the video’s animation style.

“It’s a piece about fraternity, where a brother and sister together face their fear of passing time,” said Durand.

Lastlings – comprised of siblings Amy and Josh Dowdle – added that the video reiterates the song’s thematic structure.

“‘No Time’ is about releasing yourself from negative thoughts, and growing from our disappointments and failures,” they said.

“It is also about living life to its fullest potential because, as cliché as it may be, life really is short and everything happens for a reason.”

The Dowdle siblings co-wrote and co-produced ‘No Time,’ in collaboration with DJ and producer Cassian.

Lastlings are expected to release the follow-up to their debut album, 2017’s ‘Verses,’ later this year.