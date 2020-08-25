Watch Lastlings perform acoustic rendition of latest single ‘No Time’

Gold coast duo Lastlings have shared an acoustic live performance of latest single ‘No Time’.

In a brief note accompanying the video, the band said it was the first time they’d recorded an acoustic version of one of their tracks. Watch the stripped-back rendition below:

Their second single for the year following ‘Take My Hand’ in March, Lastlings released ‘No Time’ back in June alongside a Joël Durand-directed video clip.

The duo co-wrote and co-produced ‘No Time’ in collaboration with DJ and producer Cassian. Both tracks will presumably appear on the forthcoming follow-up to 2017 debut album ‘Verses’.

Upon its release, Lastlings – comprised of siblings Amy and Josh Dowdle – explained that the song is about “releasing yourself from negative thoughts, and growing from our disappointments and failures”.

“It is also about living life to its fullest potential because, as cliché as it may be, life really is short and everything happens for a reason.”

Earlier this month, RÜFÜS DU SOL shared a pair of official remixes for the track, including an extended eight-and-a-half minute cut “for the open dance floors in a parallel universe”. It was something of a returned favour – last year, Lastlings reworked the title track from RÜFÜS DU SOL’s 2018 album ‘Solace’ for the album’s remixed edition.