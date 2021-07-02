Lastlings perform synthy cover of Rihanna’s ‘Love On The Brain’ for Like A Version

Lastlings are the latest act to offer up a cover for triple j’s Like A Version series, delivering a dance-pop rendition of Rihanna’s ‘Love On The Brain’.

For the performance, the brother-sister duo of Josh and Amy Dowdle sped up the original’s tempo and added multiple kinds of synths, transforming the song from doo-wop into an upbeat groove.

Watch the cover below:

“I first heard the song when I was listening to the RY X remix. I really loved how spacious the remix was and how dancey it felt,” Josh said in an interview with triple j. “We just really wanted to pay homage to that and also to the original.”

Amy added, “So we put a bit of a Lastlings twist on it. We wanted it to sound a bit like our original music.”

The Gold Coast duo also performed their track ‘False Reactions’ live for the broadcaster.

Lastlings released their debut album ‘First Contact’ in November last year.

“It is about those beautiful moments when we feel love for the first time, a child taking its first steps or travelling to a new destination,” they said at the time.

“It’s also about the somber moments in our life where we have lost something or someone for the first time and how we grow and change from these.”

Earlier this year, they released the four-track EP ‘Live Acoustic’, containing stripped-back versions of their tracks ‘No Time’, ‘Deja Vu’, ‘Take My Hand’, and ‘Out Of Touch’.