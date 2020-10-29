Lastlings release new single, ‘Out Of Touch’, from forthcoming album

Brother-sister duo Lastlings have today (October 29) released a new single, ‘Out Of Touch’.

Like their previously released tracks ‘Déjà Vu’, ‘Take My Hand’, ‘Out Of Touch’, ‘No Time’ and ‘I’ve Got You’, ‘Out Of Touch’ will appear on the duo’s forthcoming debut record, ‘First Contact’. The album hits shelves and streaming services on November 20 via Liberation.

Listen to ‘Out Of Touch’ below:

To coincide with their latest single’s release, Lastlings have announced two new shows for their upcoming Queensland tour. The group will now play an extra show in Brisbane and on the Gold Coast in addition to their sold-out dates. Tickets to both new shows are on sale now.

Per a press release, the duo said that “the majority of the lyrics for ‘Out of Touch’ were written at our grandparents’ home in Japan”.

“The song is about disconnecting from real life and spending time on yourself, especially at times where life becomes too much and you need to recharge. Self-care is so important, especially at times like this.”

An instrument from guitarist Josh Dowdle’s childhood was used to write the song.

“The song is a bit of a full-circle moment because the main guitar parts were written with Josh’s first guitar,” the band said.

“The guitar melodies were inspired by ‘Path Of The Wind’ by Joe Hisaishi from our favourite childhood animation ‘My Neighbour Totoro’. All of these things together make the song extremely nostalgic for us because it reminds us of when we were kids and simpler times.”

Lastlings’ ‘First Contact’ Album Launch Queensland Shows:

November

Saturday 21 – Brisbane, The Triffid (early) NEW SHOW

Saturday 21 – Brisbane, The Triffid (late) SOLD OUT

December

Friday 4 – Gold Coast, Miami Marketta (early) SOLD OUT

Friday 4 – Gold Coast, Miami Marketta (late) NEW SHOW

Saturday 5 – Gold Coast, Miami Marketta (early) SOLD OUT

Saturday 5 – Gold Coast, Miami Marketta (late) SOLD OUT