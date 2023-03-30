Lastlings share bristly new single ‘Noise’, details for second album

Lastlings have returned with a shimmery new track titled ‘Noise’, sharing it alongside the details of their forthcoming second album.

Described as a “therapeutic soundtrack to overcome heartbreak”, the dance-pop duo – comprised of siblings Amy and Josh Dowdle – dropped the song online earlier today (March 30), with Amy saying of it in a press release: “One night I was dancing around my room to really loud ‘80s music, it was just after the lockdowns had finished and things were starting to feel normal.

“I turned off the music before leaving to get groceries and I realised how quiet it was. In that silence, I started to think back on having someone around and someone to dance with. ‘Noise’ is about reminiscing on an old relationship. The good memories. Talking late at night. Going to raves together. Dancing. All the arguing and making up. All the… Noise.”

Have a listen to ‘Noise’ below:

Josh went on to talk about the song’s development in the studio, explaining: “The instrumental itself was almost an ode to one of our other songs ‘No Time’. I really liked the playfulness and the call-and-response elements of ‘No Time’ so I tried to build on that in ‘Noise’. We wanted to have a moment in the song that people would listen to and feel equal parts surprised, euphoric and like all the weight of the world had been lifted off their shoulders.”

‘Noise’ comes as the third preview of Lastlings’ new album, following the release of ‘Get What You Want’ last October and ‘Holding Me Like Water’ back in January. The album itself is titled ‘Perfect World’, and will be released on June 23 via Liberation Records. Its narrative is said to be told entirely through Amy’s perspective, with its 12 tracks “explor[ing] the mental and emotional hurdles that come with heartache and romantic loss”.

You can see the cover art, trailer and tracklisting for ‘Perfect World’ below, and find pre-orders for the record here.

1. ‘Holding Me Like Water’

2. ‘Perfect World’

3. ‘Better Off Without You’

4. ‘Noise’

5. ‘Out My Head’

6. ‘Get What You Want’

7. ‘Let You In’

8. ‘Learning To Love’

9. ‘Gravity’

10. ‘Closer (Interlude)’

11. ‘What Good Am I’

12. ‘Far From Falling’

Lastlings released their debut album, ‘First Contact’, in November of 2020. Among the singles featured on it were ‘No Time’ and ‘Out Of Touch’, with a cover of Rihanna’s ‘Love On The Brain’ – performed for triple j’s Like A Version segment – following in July 2021.