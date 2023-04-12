Laufey announces 2023 Asia and Australia tour

Laufey has announced a tour of Asia and Australia – find the full list of dates below.

The 23-year-old jazz-pop artist will kick off the jaunt in Manila, Philippines on May 230 and continue on to Taiwan, Indonesia, Singapore and then Japan. She’ll then fly to Australia for two headline shows, one in Sydney and the other in Melbourne.

Laufey’s Asia and Australia tour dates are:

MAY

Tuesday 30 – Manila, Philippines, the Filinvest Tent

Wednesday 31 – Taipei, Taiwan, Clapper Studios

JUNE

Friday 2 – Jakarta, Indonesia, Java Jazz Festival

Saturday 3 – Singapore, Alex Blake Charlie Sessions

Monday 5 – Tokyo, Japan, Blue Note (early show)

Monday 5 – Tokyo, Japan, Blue Note (late show)

Thursday 8 – Sydney, Australia, Oxford Art Factory

Friday 9 – Melbourne, Australia, Howler

So excited to announce my very first little Asia + Australia headline tour! Tickets will go on sale this Friday at 10am local time 🤍 https://t.co/DnjiOstJRb pic.twitter.com/0zTZnkh1IU — laufey (@laufey) April 12, 2023

Tickets for the Singapore show and Java Jazz Festival in Indonesia are now on sale. Tickets for the Manila and Taipei show go on sale this Friday April 14 at 10am and 12pm local time respectively.

Australian fans can get early access to tickets via the Frontier Members pre-sale kicking off this Thursday April 13 at 9am AEST. General onsale begins this Friday April 14 at 9am AEST.

Laufey broke through last year with the single ‘Valentine’, which later appeared on her debut album ‘Everything I Know About Love’. Just last month, she released ‘A Night at the Symphony’, a live album recorded with the Iceland Symphony Orchestra during a two-night run at Reykjavík’s Harpa Concert Hall.

The Icelandic-Chinese artist was raised between Reykjavík and Washington DC, with annual visits to Beijing. She’s now based in Los Angeles. After the Asia and Australia tour, she will head to Europe for more festival dates.