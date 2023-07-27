Laufey announces new album ‘Bewitched’ with title track

Laufey has returned with a new single and details of a second studio album – watch ‘Bewitched’, from an album of the same name, below.

The new album follows the Icelandic-Chinese artist’s debut LP, ‘Everything I Know About Love’, which came out last year. It is due out on September 8.

“‘Bewitched’ is a love song,” she said of the album’s title track. “I wanted the Philharmonia Orchestra to illustrate that feeling when you’re first falling in love with someone, and for it to emulate the thoughts that run through your head after a perfect first date.”

Of the album, she added: “This is a love album, whether it be a love towards a friend or a lover or life.

“The first album also touched a lot on things like moving out of my childhood home and moving into a new city for the first time—being an adult. With this one, I’ve experienced a little bit more of that, and I’m writing about the magic in the love of being young.”

Watch ‘Bewitched’ below.

Last year, Laufey shared a new live album from her shows at Reykjavik’s Harpa Concert Hall titled ‘A Night At The Symphony’.

‘A Night At The Symphony’ also features previously released tracks off her 2021 EP ‘Typical of Me’ as well as reworks of Hoagy Carmichael and Ned Washington’s ‘The Nearness of You’, Cole Porter’s ‘Everytime We Say Goodbye’ and Icelandic jazz artist Elly Vilhjálms’ “Ég Veit Þú Kemur.

‘Everything I Know About Love’ was released in August 2022, and featured the rising artist’s breakthrough track ‘Valentine’, which peaked at Number One on the Spotify Jazz Chart.

In a four-star review of the album, NME said: “The lyrics give us one of ‘Everything I Know About Love’’s primary delights: Laufey’s candid self-expression wrapped in the dreamy lilt of the old jazz standards. She continues to bridge histories and genres within music with ease.”