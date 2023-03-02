Listen to Laufey’s new live album ‘A Night At The Symphony’ from Harpa Concert Hall

Laufey has released ‘A Night At The Symphony’, a new live album from her shows at Reykjavik’s Harpa Concert Hall last year. Check it out below.

The sold-out gigs took place in October as part of a world tour in support of the Icelandic-Chinese artist’s debut album, ‘Everything I Know About Love’. A 14-track collection titled ‘A Night At The Symphony’, which was recorded over her two-night residency at the venue, has hit streaming services today (March 2). Listen to it in full below.

In conjunction with the release, Laufey has premiered live videos for each track, featuring the Iceland Symphony Orchestra. Watch her performance of ‘Beautiful Stranger’ below.

‘A Night At The Symphony’ also features previously released tracks off her 2021 EP ‘Typical of Me’ as well as reworks of Hoagy Carmichael and Ned Washington’s ‘The Nearness of You’, Cole Porter’s ‘Everytime We Say Goodbye’ and Icelandic jazz artist Elly Vilhjálms’ “Ég Veit Þú Kemur.

‘Everything I Know About Love’ was released in August 2022, and featured the rising artist’s breakthrough track ‘Valentine’, which peaked at Number One on the Spotify Jazz Chart.

In a four-star review of the album, NME said: “The lyrics give us one of ‘Everything I Know About Love’’s primary delights: Laufey’s candid self-expression wrapped in the dreamy lilt of the old jazz standards. She continues to bridge histories and genres within music with ease.”

Since then, Laufey has toured the UK, Europe and US, and will also appear at Belgium’s Ghent Jazz Festival in July. She is currently working on her second album, which is set to be released later this year.