Laura Jane Grace announces new album ‘Hole In My Head’ and shares video directed by Danny Trejo’s son

Laura Jane Grace has unveiled details of a new album, ‘Hole In My Head’, and has shared the album’s title track with a video directed by actor Danny Trejo’s son, Gilbert. Watch it below.
The track is the second from Grace’s upcoming new album, following on from ‘Dysphoria Hoodie’, which was released last month. According to the singer-songwriter, ‘Dysphoria Hoodie’ was a new anthem dedicated to the trans community and is a raw ode to a particular type of armour we hold onto when seeking comfort.
The new album will be released via Big Scary Monsters on February 16 and you can pre-order it here. The LP will mark the American musician’s first new music since 2021’s ‘At War With The Silverfish’ – an emotionally honest EP that saw Grace open up about her pent-up anger, fears and anxiety and convey it across seven songs.
The new album was recorded at Native Sound in St. Louis with David Beeman and mixed by Matt Allison. A statement described ‘Hole In My Head’ as “a sonic curio cabinet containing multitudes — a showcase that features warm, ’50s rock-influenced guitar riffs, saved-for-later lyrics, love letters to new surroundings, and thoughtful reflections on a punk life lived.”
Check out the video for the album’s title track here:
Hole In My Head track listing:
‘Hole In My Head’
‘I’m Not A Cop’
‘Dysphoria Hoodie’
‘Birds Talk Too’
‘Punk Rock In Basements’
‘Cuffing Season’
‘Tacos and Toast’
‘Mercenary’
‘Keeping Your Wheels Straight’
‘Hard Feelings’
‘Give Up The Ghost’
Grace will also be touring into the new year – check out the full list of dates below and get ticket for the shows here.
DECEMBER
16 — Memphis, TN — Minglewood Hall
28 — St. Louis, MO — Off Broadway
29 — Lawrence, KS — Granada Theatre
31 — Denver, CO — The Marquis
JANUARY 2024
2 — Omaha, NE — Slowdown
3 — Minneapolis, MN — Cloudland
6 — Madison, WI — Joey’s Song Benefit
13 — Athens, Greece — Onassis Stegi Exhibition Hall-1
15 — Thessaloniki, Greece — Mylos
MARCH 2024
2 — Indianapolis, IN — The Vogue
3 — Columbus, OH — A&R Music Bar
5 — Pittsburgh, PA — Spirit Hall
6 — Philadelphia, PA — Underground Arts
8 — Hamden, CT — Space Ballroom
9 — New York, NY — Racket
10 — Somerville, MA — Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre
12 — Washington, DC — Howard Theatre
13 — Virginia Beach, VA — Elevation 27
15 — Durham, NC — Motorco Music Hall
16 — Knoxville, TN — Bijou Theatre
17 — Nashville, TN — City Winery
19 — New Orleans, LA — Tipitina’s
20 — Birmingham, AL — Saturn
22 — San Antonio, TX — Paper Tiger
23 — Houston, TX — RISE Rooftop
24 — Fort Worth, TX — Tulips