Laura Jean announces ‘Amateurs’ album tour dates for February 2023

Laura Jean has announced tour dates in support of her forthcoming sixth studio album, ‘Amateurs’, to take place in February 2023.

The shows will see Jean perform at Melbourne Recital Centre, the Brisbane Powerhouse and Sydney’s Factory Theatre. For each show, she will be joined by her full backing band as well as a strings section, headed by Erkki Veltheim – who did the string arrangements on ‘Amateurs’.

Ticket for the Melbourne show on February 10 are available from here, while tickets for Brisbane on February 11 are available here and tickets for Sydney on February 24 are available here. Tickets for Sydney and Brisbane are available now, with Melbourne going on sale this Thursday (October 27) from 11am local time.

Jean will release ‘Amateurs’ next Friday (November 4) via Chapter Music. The follow-up to her 2018 album ‘Devotion’, the album has been preceded by several singles: ‘Teenager Again’, ‘Too Much to Do’ and ‘A Funny Thing Happened’. Jean originally announced ‘Amateurs’ back in May of 2021, previewing the album with at the Ukaria Cultural Centre in the Adelaide Hills the following month.

Most recently, Jean performed at boutique Sydney venue Phoenix Central Park as the inaugural artist of its sixth season of performances. Next Saturday (November 5), the day after ‘Amateurs” release, Jean will perform at Melbourne’s Northcote Theatre as part of Chapterfest 30 – a mini-festival celebrating the 30th anniversary of Chapter Music. She will be joined on the bill by artists such as NO ZU, Sweet Whirl and Teether.

Laura Jean’s ‘Amateurs’ Australian tour dates are:

FEBRUARY

Friday 10 – Melbourne, Recital Centre

Saturday 11 – Brisbane, Powerhouse

Friday 24 – Sydney, Factory Theatre