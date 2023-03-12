Laura Jean announces ‘Amateurs’ concert film screening and Q&A sessions

Laura Jean has announced a concert film to accompany her recent sixth album, ‘Amateurs’, with a trio of public screenings – hosted alongside Q&A sessions with Jean and the film’s director, Jasmin Tarasin – set to be held in celebration of its launch.

Plainly titled the ‘Amateurs Concert Film’, it was shot at Sydney’s renowned Phoenix Central Park venue, where Jean – accompanied by a full live band and string section – performed the album in its entirety. The film will also feature unique introductions to each of the 10 songs on ‘Amateurs’, which according to a press release, give “a deeper understanding of the poetic, engrossing world” explored across the album.

The first screening of the ‘Amateurs Concert Film’ will be held in Melbourne on Tuesday April 11, taking place at the Thornbury Picture House. Following it will be an event at Sydney’s Golden Age Cinema, set to go down a couple days later on Thursday April 13. Lastly, the film will screen at the Theatre Royal in Castlemaine on Sunday June 4. Tickets for the Melbourne event can be found here, with Sydney’s here and Castlemaine’s here.

At the time of writing, a wide release of the ‘Amateurs Concert Film’ is yet to be detailed.

Have a look at the trailer for the film below:

Across summer 2021-2022 I went into the beautiful Phoenix Central Park to make a live concert film of my album Amateurs…. Posted by Laura Jean on Wednesday, March 8, 2023

Announced all the way back in May of 2021, ‘Amateurs’ arrived last November via Chapter Music. It featured singles like ‘Teenager Again’, ‘Too Much To Do’ and ‘A Funny Thing Happened’, and went on to become a finalist for the 2022 Australian Music Prize.

NME spotlit the album in a roundup of last November’s best Australian releases, writing that it “sits comfortably between lowkey and lavish, tying homely and heartfelt reveries to soaring vocal harmonies, shimmering synths and rhapsodic strings”. It was later dubbed the 11th best Australian album of 2022.