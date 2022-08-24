Listen to Laura Jean’s new single ‘Too Much To Do’

Laura Jean has shared ‘Too Much To Do’, the second single to be lifted from the singer-songwriter’s forthcoming sixth album, ‘Amateurs’.

“This song is a reflection in miniature about being an overachiever in spirit and an underachiever in practice,” Jean says of the new track, which steadily grows from a sparse arrangement of keys and strings to a soaring, lush crescendo.

“Despite my saintly efforts I am stuck in a piano loop of unrealised hedonism, refusing fun and fame when it’s offered and gaining a strange catholic bliss from the pursuant purgatory.”

‘Too Much To Do’ arrives alongside a Jasmin Tarasin-directed video filmed at Phoenix Central Park in Sydney. “The video shows different parts of myself ignoring each other, fighting and playing, scaring and thrilling myself one minute and boring myself the next,” Jean explains. Watch that below:

Laura Jean announced ‘Amateurs’ last month alongside lead single ‘Teenager Again’. Set to arrive on November 4 via Chapter Music, the follow-up to 2018’s ‘Devotion’ was recorded with producer Tim Bruniges.

It features string arrangement from composer Erkki Veltheim recorded by ‘Devotion’ producer John Lee, and also includes guest appearances from Aldous Harding and Marlon Williams.

“How do I talk about this intense kid? She’s weird, generous, loving, brilliant,” Jean said of ‘Amateurs’ when announcing the album last month. “She’s the tragicomedy of being a 40 year old songwriter in Australia.

“I cannot wait to send her down the stairs in her self-made ballgown… of course she is going to the dance alone. I love her and am scared for her. I hope you love her too, she has a lot to give.”