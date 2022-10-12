Laura Jean shares new single ‘A Funny Thing Happened’

Laura Jean has shared ‘A Funny Thing Happened’, the third and final single from her forthcoming album ‘Amateurs’ before its release next month.

“My mum started doing amateur musical theatre when I was about five. All she wanted was to be a singer. She is a nurse and I became the singer,” Jean said in a statement. “I wonder about the dreams we have for our life and how many of them are passed down genetically and how many stem from our upbringing. What happens to a dream when you turn away from it? When you have a kid?

“This song is abstract with snapshots of different scenes that are somehow related,” she continued. “I put in a moment from my childhood when mum got her first part, I’ll never forget her coming home from her audition screaming ‘I got in!’ We were all very excited for her.”

Advertisement

‘A Funny Thing Happened’ arrives alongside an accompanying music video, directed by Nina Renee. Watch that below:

‘Amateurs’, the follow-up to 2018’s ‘Devotion’, is set to be released on November 4 via Chapter Music. It was officially announced in July, alongside lead ‘Teenager Again’, with second single ‘Too Much To Do’ arriving the following month.

Jean first teased the album in 2021, saying she’d been recording it “very slowly for the last year or so” with producer Tim Bruniges. “How do I talk about this intense kid? She’s weird, generous, loving, brilliant,” the singer-songwriter said of ‘Amateurs’ when announcing the album earlier this year. “She’s the tragicomedy of being a 40 year old songwriter in Australia.”