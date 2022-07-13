Laura Jean returns with new single ‘Teenager Again’, sets November release for sixth album

Laura Jean has returned, sharing her first single in four years and announcing that her new album, ‘Amateurs’, will arrive in November.

‘Teenager Again’ features guest vocals from Aldous Harding and Marlon Williams. In a statement, Jean said she’d been “chipping away” at the song for a long time before she felt it was ready.

“The song is about some of the things I tried as a teenager to heal my panic disorder,” she explained. “This included seeing a psychic, completing a Reiki course, going on Lite’n’Easy to try and lose weight, and many other acts of desperation. Nothing worked, but I’m OK.”

‘Teenager Again’ arrives alongside a video compiled from VHS footage that Jean filmed in the late ’90s – primarily of her younger sister Erica – the tapes for which she’d recently found in her mum’s cupboard. Watch that below:

‘Amateurs’ is set to arrive on November 4 via Chapter Music. Pre-orders are available here. Jean teased the follow-up to 2018’s ‘Devotion’ last year, saying she’d been recording it “very slowly for the last year or so” with producer Tim Bruniges.

In addition to Bruniges, Jean worked with composer Erkki Veltheim, who arranged the strings for the album. Those parts were recorded by ‘Devotion’ producer John Lee.

“How do I talk about this intense kid? She’s weird, generous, loving, brilliant,” Jean said of ‘Amateurs’ when announcing the album on Instagram earlier today. “She’s the tragicomedy of being a 40 year old songwriter in Australia.

“I cannot wait to send her down the stairs in her self-made ballgown… of course she is going to the dance alone. I love her and am scared for her. I hope you love her too she has a lot to give.”

Last year, Laura Jean featured on Geoffrey O’Connor‘s duets album ‘For As Long As I Can Remember’, appearing on the song ‘Foolish Enough’.