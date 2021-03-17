Laura Mvula announces third album ‘Pink Noise’ and shares new track ‘Church Girl’

Laura Mvula has announced that she’ll release her anticipated third album ‘Pink Noise’ on July 2, as well as sharing new single ‘Church Girl’.

The new effort from Mvula marks her first album with Atlantic Records, and comes after she teased the record with the track ‘Safe Passage’.

Hailing the record as “the album I always wanted to make”, Mvula said: “Every corner is made warm with sunset tones of the 80s. I was born in 1986. I came out of the womb wearing shoulder pads. I absorbed the dynamism of the 80s aesthetic right from my first moments on this planet.

“Wrestling with identity seems to be one of the rites of passage of the established artist. Making ‘Pink Noise’ felt like the most violent of emotional wrestling matches. It took 3 years of waiting and waiting and fighting and dying and nothingness and then finally an explosion of sound.

“As if it was always here this record is my most honest and unapologetic flying of the freedom flag. In my adult years I had forgotten how important dance was to me as a vital tool of my creative expression. I brought it back, just for me, so I could find my delight in dance again. And now I can’t stop dancing. I can’t wait to play this album live.”

Speaking about ‘Church Girl’, she added: “I am not my story. For so long I identified as the things that happen in my life, the things I do, good or bad. I’m letting go of this mind-made ‘me’. I’m coming home to myself beyond the realm of form.

“I am not the thoughts in my head, or the things I achieve, or the shape of my haircut. I no longer ‘dance with the devil’ on my back. I’m basking in the light of knowing my true self, the deeper ‘I’.”

You can check out the track-listing in full below.

‘Safe Passage’ ‘Conditional’ ‘Church Girl’ ‘Remedy’ ‘Magical’ ‘Pink Noise’ ‘Golden Ashes’ ‘What Matters’ ‘Got Me’ ‘Before The Dawn’

Mvula returned last month with her ‘Under A Pink Moon’ livestream, which marked her first live performance in more than three years.

Her 2013 debut album ‘Sing To The Moon’ was nominated for the Mercury Prize and went gold in the UK. Her follow up, ‘The Dreaming Room’, was also nominated for the Mercury Prize in 2016.