Laura Mvula shares ’80s-inspired video for new single ‘Got Me’

Laura Mvula has shared her “neon synth aesthetic” for the music video for new single ‘Got Me’.

The Birmingham artist is currently preparing the release of her upcoming third solo studio album ‘Pink Noise’, which is set for release on July 2 via Atlantic Records.

While Mvula’s first two albums, 2013’s ‘Sing to the Moon’ and 2016’s ‘The Dreaming Room’, were both Mercury-nominated records with a stronger soul influence, the singer explained why ‘Got Me’ showcases a shift to a more pop-oriented sound.

“I was the original pop head in my family, I’m obsessed with pop,” she said in a press statement. “For some reason when I made ‘Sing to The Moon’ that sound became permanently attached to me in people’s heads. Like having the same hairstyle for the rest of your life, which for me is unthinkable. So this album was such a release.”

The clip sees Mvula dancing through a car wash in a variety of neon-hued outfits, which director Samuel Douek described as being “inspired by the neon synth aesthetic of Laura’s ‘Pink Noise’ era, as well as iconic music videos like Michael Jackson‘s ‘The Way You Make Me Feel’.” Watch the video below.

Speaking recently about her upcoming album, Mvula said that ‘Pink Noise’ is “the album I always wanted to make”.

“In my adult years I had forgotten how important dance was to me as a vital tool of my creative expression,” she said. “I brought it back, just for me, so I could find my delight in dance again. And now I can’t stop dancing. I can’t wait to play this album live.”

Mvula is also among several high-profile acts announced to perform at Edinburgh International Festival 2021, including Damon Albarn, Caribou, Anna Meredith, and The Snuts.

Nadine Shah, tUnE-yArDs, Floating Points, Black Country, New Road, Kathryn Joseph, Black Midi, Kokoroko, Moses Boyd, Richard Dawson, The Comet Is Coming, The Staves, The Unthanks and many more are also booked for the festival, which will take place across August. See the full line-up here.

Tickets go on sale on next Friday, June 11.