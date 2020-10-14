Lauv and Conan Gray team up on new single ‘Fake’

Pop songwriter and producer Lauv and rising singer Conan Gray have teamed up to release a new single, ‘Fake’.

The track follows a slew of collaborations by Lauv with prominent artists – including ‘Who’ with BTS and ‘Slow Grenade’ with Ellie Goulding – and marks Gray’s first-ever collaborative effort.

The track dropped with an official music video – directed by Jason Lester – in which we see the pair being ushered through increasingly outrageous pop star settings as they try and remain true to themselves. Watch it below.

In a press statement, the pair shared their thoughts on how they wrote ‘Fake’, with Lauv saying, “we wrote ‘Fake’ the first time I met Conan and it’s one of my fav songs ever. I hope you love it.”

Gray added, “Lauv and I wrote Fake while we were just hanging and ranting about those two faced people everybody knows. Those people who say one thing and do the other, people who constantly talk trash about their own friends.

“We wanted to make something fun you can scream in the car to, a song to flip a bird at those types of people.”

Lauv’s debut album ‘~how i’m feeling~’ was released in March of this year. In a three-star review, NME called it “a powerful, beautiful debut”.

Gray first rose to prominence on YouTube via his channel ConanXCanon. He released his debut album ‘Kid Krow’ in March.