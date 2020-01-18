Lauv has apologised to The 1975‘s Matty Healy over criticism he received regarding similarities between his new video for ‘Tattoos Together’ and Healy and co’s ‘Sincerity Is Scary’ clip.

Fans were quick to pick up on the similar concepts of the two videos upon the release of ‘Tattoos Together’ earlier this week.

Both clips see the singer dancing in the street, joined by dancers in a Broadway musical style, in front of similar backdrops.

Taking to Twitter to post a screenshot of a text conversation between himself and Healy, Lauv said: “i wanna be one to own up to shit, i’m sorry.”

The message reads: “hey man. i just put out a video for my new song and saw comments about similarities to the sincerity is scary video. i honestly hadn’t seen the video till now, but after seeing it im completely horrified and wanted to reach out and apologize directly before i said anything online.”

“as somebody who’s genuinely a massive fan and who respects your artistry so much, please believe me when i say this was an honest mistake. if you have any strong feelings about me saying something specific or anything, i want to do whatever i can to make this right.

The screenshots show Healy’s response: “Ur moms a hoe. OMG. Lol Bro honest idgaf if anyone is giving you shit just post this screenshot,” before adding: “Let’s all love making music.”

See the pair of videos below.

The discussion comes hand in hand with another claim around plagiarism concerning The 1975.

Yesterday (January 17), Maroon 5 posted a tweet accusing Healy and co for ripping off the artwork for Adam Levine’s band’s album ‘The Fourth World’ (when they went by the name Kara’s Flowers) on ’75’s promotional artwork for Spotify for their new single, ‘Me & You Together Song’.