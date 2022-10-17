Lauv teams up with (G)I-DLE’s Minnie for performance of ‘All 4 Nothing (I’m So In Love)’

Lauv and (G)I-DLE vocalist Minnie recently teamed up to perform the American singer-songwriter’s single ‘All 4 Nothing (I’m So In Love)’.

On the October 15 episode of South Korean music show Music Universe K-909, the two singers united for a live performance of ‘All 4 Nothing (I’m So In Love)’, from Lauv’s August 2022 album ‘All 4 Nothing’. Lauv and Minnie performed a stripped-down acoustic version of the track atop a stage decorated with flowers, with the former playing the guitar.

“I’m so in love, I’m so in love / I don’t ever wanna stop this ride that we’re on / I don’t ever wanna say goodbye / ‘Cause then all of those nights / They would just be all for nothing,” they sing on the chorus.

Shortly after the performance aired, the (G)I-DLE singer took to Instagram to share photos taken backstage with Lauv. “It was a pleasure to perform with you and I had so much fun working with you,” she wrote in the accompanying caption.

The performance came ahead of (G)I-DLE’s fifth mini-album ‘I Love’, which dropped today (October 17) at 6PM KST. The release was accompanied with a luxurious Marilyn Monroe-Monroe-inspired visual for its lead single ‘Nxde’.

During a media showcase for the release, leader Soyeon revealed that the song and video hoped to challenge the perceptions and connotations surrounding the word “nude”.

‘I Love’ also includes five B-sides, two of which – ‘Change’ and ‘Sculpture’ – were produced by Minnie. The Thai-born K-pop star has produced several tracks for the girl group since 2019, including ‘Blow Your Mind’, ‘Moon’ and ‘Already’.