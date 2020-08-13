Lazertits return with fiery new single ‘Self Care’

Melbourne rock outfit Lazertits have returned with a new single entitled ‘Self Care’.

The track premiered alongside a music video, directed and edited by guitarist and vocalist Lexi Love-Dack, with choreography from Rose Watson and Millicent Windshuttle. Watch it below:

‘Self Care’ is the first single from Lazertits’ forthcoming sophomore album, which has yet to be officially announced. The album will be released via Roolette Records.

The song is the band’s first new music in three years, following their debut album ‘Not Punk, Per Se’ in 2017. Prior to that, Lazertits released their debut EP, ‘Aubergine Dreams’, in 2016.

In a statement, the band said the song is about “being newly single, notably coming to terms with the idea of not having regular sex”.

“You feel so lonely until you masturbate and then you’re like ‘Oh I’m fine’ lol,” Lazertits said.

“More broadly it’s about realising you can be self-sufficient, and the beauty of learning what self-care means to you. It seems all the more pertinent during lockdown.”

The concept of the music video was conceived “over a band Zoom wine”. Its choreography was inspired by viral TikTok dances, which Lazertits described as “the saving grace of 2020”.

“Lexi and Rose had been wanting to choreograph something for us for ages, so it was the perfect opportunity. Hopefully it brings some silliness to your Friday night YouTube parties”.