Watch The Lazy Eyes cover the Bee Gees’ ‘More Than a Woman’ for Like a Version

The Lazy Eyes have covered the Bee Gees‘ Saturday Night Fever song ‘More Than a Woman’ while appearing on triple j’s Like a Version.

The new rendition significantly amps up the disco-tinged 1978 original, turning it into a swirling, kaleidoscopic psych-rocker delivered with lots of fuzz and distortion, shredding guitar licks and propulsive drums – particularly as it reaches its heavy crescendo towards the end.

“We chose to cover ‘More Than a Woman’ because it had some cool parts in the instrumentation, like a high string line that we could make a guitar solo, and nice chords that we could add all our effects to and really change it up,” the band explained in a post-performance interview. Watch their take below:

Advertisement

“We really dig that ’70s sound, kind of the disco era. Bands like ABBA and Bee Gees did it real well. The production is super clean. The song is just super nice as well, real good chord changes and very smartly arranged,” they added.

“We used a lot of our signature sounds just to make it a bit more Lazy Eyes, and then we really changed it up for the outro by making it real heavy and doing a lot of headbanging, which is far from the original.”

The band also played their original song ‘Fuzz Jam’, lifted from their debut album ‘SongBook’, which arrived earlier this year. Watch them perform that below:

‘SongBook’ arrived back in April, following on from 2020’s ‘EP1’ and ‘EP2’ in 2021. “With time, there’s little to stop the youngsters using their potential to carve out their own lane and develop a sound distinctly their own; you sense it’s a matter of when, not if,” NME said of the band’s debut LP in a three-star review.

Advertisement

“But until then, it’s fair to call ‘SongBook’ a job well done, and a dream of joining those psych-rock gods properly realised.”