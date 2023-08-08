LE SSERAFIM join forces with Ado for Japanese version of ‘Unforgiven’

LE SSERAFIM have dropped the Japanese-language version of their recent title track ‘Unforgiven’, featuring Japanese singer Ado.

The track was officially released at 6pm KST earlier today (August 8) on streaming platforms, as well as on YouTube. With Nile Rodgers being featured on the original song, its Japanese counterpart also credits Rodgers alongside Ado, who stays faithful to the original’s structure and lends her vocals to verses across the song. There appears to be no music video for the new track.

“Ado’s powerful vocals will blend in with the song’s message of LE SSERAFIM paving their own path, creating a positive synergy,” the group’s label, Source Music, told Korea JoongAng Daily earlier today. Ado also shared her thoughts on the collaboration with the five-piece in the same statement: “LE SSERAFIM is an artist that I really like, and as a fan, it was an honour to collaborate with [the group].”

In addition to the song, accompanying illustration for the freshly released song was also created by Ado’s own visual director ORIHARA, depicting animated versions of LE SSERAFIM’s members alongside Ado’s widely known digital avatar.

The Japanese version of ‘Unforgiven’ is one of three tracks to be featured on LE SSERAFIM’s upcoming second Japanese single album of the same name. The project will feature an original Japanese track titled ‘Jewelry’, produced by and featuring Japanese singer-songerwriter imase, as well as the Japanese version of their previous title track ‘ANTIFRAGILE’. The full Japanese single album is slated for digital and physical release on August 23.

Last week (August 4), the quintet dropped a new remix of their hit track ‘Eve, Psyche and the Bluebeard’s Wife’, this time featuring Demi Lovato, who adds a new verse to the song. It is the latest in a string of remixes of the same song, which included Rina Sawayama on the English version of the track, as well as South Korean rappers BIBI, Mirani and CAMO on a separate remix of the song in June.

Back in June, NME featured ‘Eve, Psyche & the Bluebeard’s Wife’ on our list of the 15 best K-pop songs of 2023 so far, calling the song a “sleek Jersey club number that grows infinitely more addictive with every listen”.