LE SSERAFIM confirmed to make first comeback with new music in the fall

LE SSERAFIM will be dropping new music for their first comeback soon, as confirmed by their label Source Music.

On September 1, South Korean media outlet Sports Dongah reported that the five-piece are set to return sometime in the fall, and are currently preparing for the new project.

Shortly after the news broke, Source Music issued a response via Newsen. “It is true that LE SSERAFIM is preparing for a comeback. We’ll let you know the detailed schedule later,” the label wrote, as translated by Soompi.

While specific details regarding the project’s format, release window, tracklist and more have yet to be unveiled by Source Music, more information will be unveiled at a later stage.

LE SSERAFIM’s upcoming return to music will mark their first comeback since they debuted in May this year with the mini-album ‘Fearless’, which included a lead single of the same name. It will also mark the five-piece’s first music since the departure of former member Kim Ga-ram, who was removed from the band in late July following the onslaught of several heavy bullying allegations made against Kim online.

In a three-star review of the debut record, NME writer Rhian Daly wrote: “With the girl group’s journey only just starting, there’s plenty of time for them to solidify their concept and grow into an unstoppable force. The potential is there – now they just need the songs to let them unleash it on the world.”

The album’s lead single was also named by NME as one of the 15 best K-pop songs of the year so far. “Silently stylish and aloof in both vocals and instrumentation, ‘Fearless’ is a surprising and daring statement of intent for what looks to be an adrenaline-charged future (albeit as a five-piece),” NME wrote.

In the time between LE SSERAFIM’s official releases, vocalist Huh Yun-jin shared a new self-produced solo track titled ‘Raise y_our glass’ to the girl group’s YouTube channel, for which she was also credited as a producer. Yun-jin was also credited as a co-producer for B-side track ‘Blue Flames’ on the group’s debut record, alongside leader Kim Chae-won.