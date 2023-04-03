LE SSERAFIM to release debut studio album ‘UNFORGIVEN’ in May

Source Music girl group LE SSERAFIM have announced their upcoming return with their first-ever studio album next month.

On April 3 at Midnight KST, the K-pop girl group dropped a powerful trailer officially announcing the title and release date for their debut studio album ‘Unforgiven’. LE SSERAFIM’s new music is set to arrive on May 1 at 6pm KST.

In a later notice, Source Music shared that while the new music will be released on May 1, the physical release of the album will take place a day later due to Labour Day (May 1). May 2 will also coincide with the first anniversary of LE SSERAFIM’s debut release ‘Fearless’.

Advertisement

In the new clip, a soaring instrumental plays as words flash across a white background, reading: “Do you want to be forgiven? You don’t have to. I’m unforgiven too.” It is followed by another quote in Korean, which translates to “alone we meander, but together we adventure”.

The announcement comes just weeks after LE SSERAFIM held their first fan meeting concert ‘FEARNADA’ in Seoul. During the concert, the quintet performed an unreleased track ‘No Return (Into the Unknown)’, which they shared would be part of their next record.

The upcoming album will be the girl group’s first studio album and third domestic release overall, following 2022’s ‘Fearless’ and ‘ANTIFRAGILE’. In a four-star review of the latter, NME wrote that it “showcases the best of LE SSERAFIM’s abilities while remaining faithful to their core value of fearlessly forging ahead in all they do”.

One of the group’s vocalists, Huh Yun-jin, also recently dropped her third solo self-written and -produced song ‘love you twice’, following this January’s ‘I ≠ DOLL’ and ‘Raise y_our glass’ in August 2022.