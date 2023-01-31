LE SSERAFIM to hold first-ever fan meeting ‘FEARNADA’ in March

Girl group and NME 100 act LE SSERAFIM are set to hold their first fan meeting event this March.

On January 31 at midnight KST, the agency Source Music released a teaser video unveiling the title of LE SSERAFIM’s upcoming fan meeting ‘FEARNADA’. Later that day, the label released a poster containing more details, sharing that the quintet’s fan meeting will be held both on and offline on March 18 (Saturday) and 19 (Sunday).

Advertisement

According to Source Music, LE SSERAFIM’s ‘FEARNADA’ fan meeting will be held at the Olympic Park Olympic Hall in Seoul on both days, with the Saturday show starting at 6PM KST and Sunday show at 5PM KST. A ticket to the in-person events will cost 99,000KRW.

Livestream passes for both days of the fan meeting will also be available for fans unable to attend in person. A one-day pass will be available to the public at 59,400KRW, while the member-exclusive two-day pass will cost 105,600KRW. Fans will be required to purchase LE SSERAFIM’s official fan-club membership on Weverse for access to the latter.

Source Music will release booking information for both in-person and online tickets to the ‘FEARNADA’ fan meeting at a later date.

The upcoming event will mark LE SSERAFIM’s first fan meeting since their debut in May 2022 with ‘Fearless’. The girl group’s most recent domestic release was their sophomore mini-album ‘ANTIFRAGILE’ in October 2022.

Last week, LE SSERAFIM made their Japanese debut by dropping Japanese versions of their songs ‘Fearless’ and ‘Blue Flame’, plus a new song ‘Choices’. The new version of ‘Fearless’ topped Japan’s weekly Oricon chart, breaking a record set by Korean-Japanese girl group IZ*ONE and making LE SSERAFIM the first foreign female act to top the chart in over five years, as Yonhap reported.

LE SSERAFIM are preparing to hold their first world tour in 2023, which is expected to include stops in Asia, North America and more, according to HYBE Labels’ 2022 briefing.