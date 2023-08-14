LE SSERAFIM’s Huh Yunjin drops new solo track ‘blessing in disguise’

LE SSERAFIM vocalist Huh Yunjin has released a new solo song titled ‘blessing in disguise’.

On August 14, the K-pop singer unveiled a music video for her song ‘blessing in disguise’, now available on streaming platforms. The new track details Huh’s journey moving to South Korea and becoming an idol. The new visual includes footage taken by the singer from her daily life, including travelling and practising.

“I don’t know where to go / I keep wandering around like a child in my place / It’ll be all right, I’m sorry / It’s just a blessing in disguise,” she sings in the chorus.

‘blessing in disguise’ is Huh’s fourth self-composed track, following the release of ‘피어나도록 (love you twice)’ in March. That song was preceded by ‘I ≠ DOLL’ this January and ‘Raise y_our glass’ in August 2022.

The song’s release comes just a day after LE SSERAFIM kicked off their ‘Flame Rises’ Asia tour with a two-night concert in Seoul over the weekend. The girl group are set to perform several cities in Japan later this month, before heading to Hong Kong, Jakarta and Bangkok in September.

In addition to her solo releases, Huh has co-composed and co-written several songs on all of LE SSERAFIM’s projects so far, including ‘Blue Flame’, ‘Good Parts (When The Quality is Bad But I Am)’ and ‘Eve, Psyche and the Bluebeard’s Wife’.

Last week, the girl group unveiled the Japanese version of their May single ‘Unforgiven’ featuring Japanese singer Ado. The track is one of three songs on LE SSERAFIM’s upcoming Japanese single album of the same name, which features an original Japanese track titled ‘Jewelry’, produced by and featuring Japanese singer-songerwriter imase and the Japanese version of their October 2022 single ‘Antifragile’.