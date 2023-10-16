LE SSERAFIM’s Kim Chaewon to halt activities due to influenza

LE SSERAFIM leader Kim Chaewon will not be participating in the girl group’s activities for the foreseeable future.

Today (October 16), Source Music announced that LE SSERAFIM’s Kim Chaewon would be stepping back from the girl group’s activities due to her health. The news comes a week and a half after the singer, as well as her bandmates Huh Yunjin and Kazuha, were diagnosed with Type A Influenza.

“Kim Chaewon has been in the process of recovering from Type A Influenza. However, persistent dizziness prompted her to make an additional hospital visit on Friday, October 13, during which she received medical advice to take a period of rest,” said the agency, per Soompi.

“We have determined that her priority should be on her recovery,” Source Music added. “Consequently, Kim Chaewon will not be participating in all activities temporarily, including the pre-recording of NPOP that was scheduled for today.”

The K-pop agency also noted that LE SSERAFIM will carry out the group’s scheduled activities with its four remaining members for the foreseeable future.

“We will provide further updates regarding the resumption of Kim Chaewon’s activities,” Source Music said. “We will continue to place the highest priority on the health and safety of our artist and strive to ensure that Kim Chaewon can meet her fans in full health,” it said.

Kim Chaewon, Huh Yunjin and Kazuha were diagnosed with Type A Influenza on October 6, leading to the cancellation of LE SSERAFIM’s two-night ‘Flame Rises’ concert in Bangkok, Thailand.

In other LE SSERAFIM news, the girl group will be releasing their first English-language single ‘Perfect Night’ on October 27. According to their agency, the forthcoming track “sends an energetic message that even a not-so-perfect day can be fun when you spend it with your crew”.