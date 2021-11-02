Le Tigre’s Kathleen Hanna and Johanna Fateman settle ‘Deceptacon’ lawsuit with Barry Mann

Kathleen Hanna and Johanna Fatemen of Le Tigre have settled their lawsuit with singer Barry Mann around their song ‘Deceptacon’.

Mann initially had sent Hanna and Fatemen cease-and-desist letters alleging that the 1999 song infringed upon his own 1961 track, ‘Who Put The Bomp (Bomp, Bomp, Bomp)’. Le Tigre then filed a countersuit against Mann, where they claimed that his song is “not original” and that he had “no legitimate copyright claim”.

The claims in the suit, as reported by Pitchfork, were “amicably resolved” in a confidential agreement with no public admission of liability. Additionally, the suit has now been dismissed with prejudice, meaning that it cannot be refiled in the future.

“Mr. Mann did not create these vocables or song titles; rather, it appears that Mr. Mann and his co-writer copied them from Black doo-wop groups active during the late 1950s and early 1960s,” Le Tigre’s original countersuit read.

It continued, “In short, the Bomp lyrics at issue are not original to Mr. Mann, and Defendants have no legitimate copyright claim in them.”

Shortly after they filed the countersuit, they addressed Mann’s claims in a public statement, saying, “The lyrics that Mann claims to be theirs are not protectable by copyright, because they are not original to the song.

“Le Tigre didn’t need Mann’s permission to release ‘Deceptacon’ in 1999, and we won’t stand for his threats now.”

Le Tigre made their comeback in 2016 with the single ‘I’m With Her’, released in support of Hillary Clinton’s US presidential campaign. Their most recent full-length offering was 2004’s ‘This Island’.