Leah Senior releases new single ‘Evergreen’

Melbourne singer-songwriter Leah Senior has shared a new single, ‘Evergreen’, premiering the track on Double J’s Arvos program yesterday (May 7).

‘Evergreen’ is taken from the folk artist’s forthcoming third album ‘The Passing Scene’, due out next month through Flightless. It’s the second song we’ve heard so far from the album, after Senior released lead single ‘Graves’ back in 2018.

Watch the video for ‘Evergreen’ below:

Announcing the new single on Instagram last week, Senior acknowledged ‘Evergreen’ marks a departure from her “usual melancholic folk” stylings.

“Everything is always changing and this is a particularly good time to accept this. I hope the music I will be sharing with you will bring you joy. My whole heart is still in there.”

Scheduled for release June 12, ‘The Passing Scene’ will be Senior’s third album and her third consecutive release through Flightless.

Debut album ‘Summer’s On The Ground’ (2015) and its follow-up ‘Pretty Faces’ (2017) were both released on the Melbourne label, originally founded by King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard‘s Eric Moore to release the psych-rock collective’s own material.

Senior and King Gizzard have had a strong association for some time now. Back in 2017, Senior appeared on the band’s 10th album ‘Murder of the Universe’, providing spoken word narration on a number of tracks.