Leah Senior shares new single ‘With or Without Me’

Leah Senior has shared the latest single from her forthcoming third album ‘The Passing Scene’, releasing ‘With or Without Me’ today (May 29).

The new song continues in a similar baroque pop vein to second single ‘Evergreen’, a change from the melancholic folk Senior is known for. Listen to ‘With or Without Me’ below:

In a Facebook post, Senior offered a brief explanation of the single’s meaning.

“We are small and the universe is mysterious and vast and will go and on and nature will continue with or with out us,” she wrote.

Teasing ‘With or Without Me’ yesterday, Senior said all of the songs on her forthcoming album ‘The Passing Scene’ were recorded “at home in the lounge room or crammed into our little studio”.

“Proximity=play good,” she said.

Senior released the first single from the album, ‘Graves’, almost two years ago in 2018. The second, ‘Evergreen’, arrived earlier this year. Earlier this month, Senior shared a video of her performing a currently unreleased track titled ‘Dreary Day’, live from her lounge room.

According to Senior, ‘The Passing Scene’ “journeys between wistful folk and more lighthearted whimsy”.

The album is set to feature a unique lenticular holographic cover designed by longtime Flightless Records photographer Sublation, AKA Jamie Wdziekonski, which sees pedestrians move past a stationary Senior.

‘The Passing Scene’ will be released June 12 on Flightless Records.