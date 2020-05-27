GAMING  

Led Zeppelin to stream ‘Celebration Day’ reunion concert film for free this weekend

The film was recorded at the band's one-off show at The O2 in London in 2007

By Sam Moore
Led Zeppelin
Led Zeppelin performing at The O2, London in 2007 (Picture: Kevin Westenberg / Mythgem Ltd / Press)

Led Zeppelin have announced that they will be streaming their 2012 concert film Celebration Day for free this weekend.

Celebration Day was filmed at the legendary band’s one-off reunion show at The O2 in London on December 10, 2007. The performance was the headline act at the Ahmet Ertegun Tribute Concert, which was held in memory of the band’s friend and Atlantic Records co-founder Ahmet Ertegun.

Celebration Day was widely released in November 2012 following a limited cinematic release the previous month, and Led Zeppelin have now confirmed that the film will be officially available to watch online for free on their YouTube channel from 8PM UK time on Saturday (May 30).

The stream will be available to watch on the Led Zeppelin YouTube channel for three days (ending June 2) after its YouTube premiere on Saturday, an event that is being billed as a “global watch party”.

The gig saw founding members John Paul Jones, Jimmy Page and Robert Plant being joined by Jason Bonham, the son of the band’s late drummer John Bonham, for a 16-song set. You can see the Led Zeppelin setlist that features in Celebration Day below.

1. Good Times Bad Times
2. Ramble On 
3. Black Dog 
4. In My Time Of Dying
5. For Your Life
6. Trampled Under Foot  
7. Nobody’s Fault But Mine 
8. No Quarter 
9. Since I’ve Been Loving You 
10. Dazed And Confused
11. Stairway To Heaven
12. The Song Remains The Same
13. Misty Mountain Hop
14. Kashmir
15. Whole Lotta Love
16. Rock And Roll

Last week, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl recalled the experience of playing live with Led Zeppelin’s John Paul Jones and Jimmy Page during the band’s Wembley Stadium gig in June 2008.

