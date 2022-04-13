Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page reveals he is working on “multiple projects”

Led Zeppelin‘s Jimmy Page has given an update on new music, revealing that he’s currently working on “multiple projects”.

“There’s various things I’m working towards,” Page told Classic Rock magazine in a new interview.

“It’s not just one thing, it’s multiple things, and I don’t want to even give a hint, because if you do … you give a one-sentence sound bite, and then if it doesn’t materialise, it’s like: ‘Why didn’t you do a solo album?’ So I don’t want to say what it is that I’ve got planned, because I don’t want to give people the chance to misinterpret it.”

Of his new album, he added: “I really can’t put on record what the new record is. I’ll leave it to your imagination. The thing is there are so many ways I could present myself right now. Actually, not right now. I’ll rephrase that: within a space of time.”

One project he won’t be working on is the new album from Ozzy Osbourne, with Page saying in the same interview that he turned down the opportunity to appear on the follow-up to the Black Sabbath legend’s 2020 LP ‘Ordinary Man’, which Osbourne confirmed that he’d finished earlier this week.

Last December, Osbourne’s producer and guitarist Andrew Watt said that Robert Trujillo (Metallica) featured on bass on the album, with the late Taylor Hawkins (Foo Fighters) and Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers) sharing drumming duties.

Smith has also recently confirmed that Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan, Eric Clapton, Josh Homme and Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready also feature. He claims Osbourne also tried to get Page to contribute but said “I don’t think he plays anymore”.

“I will never be one of those people who’ll record alone and send someone a file,” Page told Classic Rock. “I never went into music in the first place to do that – it was for playing together.”

In 2020, Page joined calls for fairer streaming royalty rates, writing an open letter saying that “the sooner the streaming companies can make fair payments to all musicians whose music is played on or viewed via the internet, and to pay fair royalties to those who give us great pleasure from those who are exploiting it, the better.⁣”