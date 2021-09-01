Lee Hi’s upcoming album will feature collaborations with Yoon Mirae and Wonstein

Lee Hi has unveiled the tracklist for her much-anticipated third studio album ‘4 ONLY’.

The singer released the tracklist on her Instagram account yesterday (August 31), along with a concept photo for the forthcoming record. ‘4 ONLY’ is slated for release on September 9, at 6pm KST.

‘4 ONLY’ is set to feature collaborations with rappers Yoon Mirae and Wonstein on the tracks ‘Red Lipstick’ and ‘H.S.K.T.’ respectively. Meanwhile, ex-iKON member B.I, who she previously worked with on her 2019 single ‘No One’, will appear on the track ‘Savior’.

Advertisement

Last week, Lee Hi released ‘Only’, the first single from up forthcoming album. It was accompanied by a music video starring actors Lee Jae-hoon and Won Jin-ah as lovers entangled in a tragic romance.

A second single, ‘Savior’, was also slated for release on the same date but was eventually delayed due to “record production issues”. Although the label did not specify the issues faced during the production of the upcoming single, AOMG assured fans that the track will still be released on September 9 along with the rest of the album.

The forthcoming ‘4 ONLY’ record will be Lee Hi’s long-awaited third studio album, following 2016’s ‘Seoulite’ and 2013’s ‘First Love’. It will also be her first full-length album under AOMG, which she signed with in July last year after departing from YG Entertainment.

Earlier this year, Lee Hi teamed up with Park Ji-hoon on ‘Call U Up’, as well as SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu and Wonwoo on ‘Bittersweet’. Other collaborations in 2021 from Lee Hi include ‘Daydream’ with former iKON member B.I, from his debut studio album ‘Waterfall’, and GRAY’s ‘Party for the Night.