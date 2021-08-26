Lee Hi delays release of upcoming single ‘Savior’

Lee Hi has announced the delay of her upcoming single ‘Savior’.

The singer’s label, AOMG, had announced via a statement posted to their social media channels that the release of Lee Hi’s upcoming single ‘Savior’, from her forthcoming album ‘4 ONLY’ has been pushed back due to “record production issues”.

‘Savior’ will instead be released on September 9, instead of its initial release date of August 27. However, the agency did not specify the issues faced during the production of the upcoming single.

Advertisement

However, Lee Hi will still release her other upcoming single ‘Only’ tomorrow, as originally planned. She has also dropped a teaser for the song’s forthcoming music video, which will stars actors Lee Jae-hoon and Won Jin-ah as lovers entangled in a tragic romance.

Due out on September 14, the forthcoming ‘4 ONLY’ record will be Lee Hi’s along-awaited third studio album, following 2016’s ‘Seoulite’ and 2013’s ‘First Love’. It will also be her first full-length album under AOMG, which she signed with in July last year after departing from YG Entertainment.

‘4 ONLY’ will be her third release with the Jay Park-founded label, following two singles in 2020: ‘Holo’ and ‘For You’ featuring Crush.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, Lee Hi teamed up with Park Ji-hoon on ‘Call U Up’, as well as SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu and Wonwoo on ‘Bittersweet’. Other collaborations in 2021 from Lee Hi include ‘Daydream’ with former iKON member B.I, from his debut studio album ‘Waterfall’, and Gray’s ‘Party for the Night.