Lee Hyori to perform with ‘Street Woman Fighter’ contestants at 2021 MAMA

Lee Hyori is set to collaborate with the contestants of Mnet’s Street Woman Fighter at the 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA).

The news was first reported by JTBC News, which said that the singer will perform with the dance crews that were featured on the TV dance competition show. MAMA officials have since responded to the news, confirming that Lee will be performing with all eight Street Woman Fighter dance crews for a special collaborative stage.

“[MAMA host] Lee Hyori and all the members of the eight dance crews of Street Woman Fighter will be performing together in a special collaboration,” said the show’s organizers statement read, as translated by Soompi.

Advertisement

An additional report by Korea JoongAng Daily also noted that Lee and the dance crews will be performing to the song ‘Do The Dance’, which is said to be one of the tracks on the upcoming ‘2021 MAMA Special Album’.

Lee was first announced as the host of the highly anticipated forthcoming awards ceremony in October. The K-pop veteran will be the first female host of the long-running ceremony, as the organising committee felt “that she embodied the values that we wanted to embrace”.

Set to take place on December 11, MAMA will see a star-studded line-up of performances from various K-pop groups, including Tomorrow X Together (TXT), aespa, NCT 127 and NCT Dream, among other acts.

A special appearance from British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has also been announced. According to the music awards show committee, Sheeran will be performing a “new version” of his chart-topping single ‘Bad Habits’, exclusively for the awards show.