Legendary composer Burt Bacharach has died, aged 94

Burt Bacharach, the man behind huge hits ‘I Say A Little Prayer’ and ‘Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head’, has died aged 94.

The legendary composer died of natural causes at his home in Los Angeles, a spokesperson told the Washington Post.

Bacharach was responsible for scoring over 73 Top 40 hits in the US and 52 in the UK and wrote songs for a host of stars including Tom Jones (‘What’s New, Pussycat?’), Aretha Franklin (‘I Say A Little Prayer’), Dusty Springfield (‘The Look Of Love’), Dionne Warwick‘s ‘Alfie’ and ‘Make It Easy On Yourself’ by The Walker Brothers.

Bacharach won six Grammys, including a lifetime achievement award, and three Oscars including one for ‘Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head’, which featured in the film Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid and won for best original score in the film, during his seven-decade career.

In later years, he collaborated with the likes of Sheryl Crow, Elvis Costello and Dr. Dre.

In 2008 he performed at the BBC Electric Proms at the Roundhouse in London where he was joined by Adele for a rendition of ‘Baby It’s You’. In 2015 he also performed on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury.

Tim Burgess was one of the first to pay tribute to the late composer.

“One of the greatest songwriting legacies in the history of ever. Farewell Burt Bacharach, you were a king,” he wrote along with a clip of Franklin singing ‘I Say A Little Prayer’.

Liam Gallagher also expressed his condolences, writing: “RIP BURT BACHARACH X,” while his brother Noel Gallagher said: “RIP Maestro. It was a pleasure to have known you. NGX.”

Brian Wilson described Bacharach as “a giant in the music business”.

He added: “I’m so sad to hear about Burt Bacharach. Burt was a hero of mine and very influential on my work. He was a giant in the music business. His songs will live forever. Love & Mercy to Burt’s family.”

The Bangles‘ Susanna Hoffs meanwhile paid her respects to the late composer, posting a picture of him along with the words: “Peace and love, Burt Bacharach.”

Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan said Bacharach was “a titan of beautiful and effortless song”.

Elsewhere, Radio 2 and former Radio 1 DJ Jo Whiley also expressed her sadness.

She wrote: “Aw shucks. One of the greatest composers and songwriters to have lived. This Guy’s in Love With You has always been one of my favorite songs & there are so many more.. such an honor to have met Burt Bacharach @glastonbury @bbcglasto. Thank you for the music.”

