Legendary house producer Mighty Mouse dies “suddenly”

By Arusa Qureshi
Mighty Mouse
Mighty Mouse. CREDIT: Defected Records

DJ and producer Mighty Mouse has died at the age of 48.

The news was shared by Defected Records yesterday (October 25), with the label writing that he had “died suddenly” from an aortic aneurysm.

“We are devastated to confirm that Matthew Ward aka Mighty Mouse, died suddenly last Thursday at his home in Spain,” their statement reads.

“We are all lost without his enormous presence and talent, our thoughts are with his partner, Ellen, and his Mum, Judy, as well as his wider family and many, many friends and fans.”

Ward had been active as a DJ and producer from the 2000s onwards, achieving success with his track ‘The Spirit’ which was released on Defected sub-label Glitterbox in 2018. He was also known for his track ‘Midnight Mouse (Revised)’ – an edit of ABBA’s ‘Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!’ made popular by French DJ Folamour, who played it during his set for Boiler Room at Edinburgh’s FLY Open Air in 2019.

Ward was a regular at Defected Records’ Glitterbox event series and earlier this month, he shared a remix of Ridney & Inaya Day’s song ‘Like You’. He was due to play events in Newcastle and Barcelona this month.

Former owner and label head of Defected Records Simon Dunmore wrote on Twitter: “Sending love & condolences to Matthew’s family & friends. RIP Mighty Mouse.”

Singer Rowetta also posted: “Such sad, sad news. Another huge loss. RIP,” before sharing a short clip of ‘The Spirit’. Friend Within added: “Such sad news. An amazing musical talent. RIP Mighty Mouse.”

See more tributes below.

