Legendary rock DJ Jim Ladd dies, aged 75

Legendary rock DJ Jim Ladd has died, aged 75.

The disc jockey and host of SiriusXM’s classic rock radio station died on Sunday (December 17) at his home in Los Angeles. The news of his passing was shared by the radio station, which took to X/Twitter to share a statement with fans.

“Radio icon Jim Ladd, who for over 50 years championed classic rock and interviewed many of the greatest artists in his Los Angeles studios and on SiriusXM’s Deep Tracks channel, passed away on Sunday, December 17,’ the update read.

SiriusXM remembers Jim Ladd, legendary freeform rock DJ. For over 50 years, he championed classic rock and interviewed many of the greatest artists in his Los Angeles studios and on SiriusXM’s Deep Tracks channel. Read more: https://t.co/39lvDFxABP — SiriusXM (@SIRIUSXM) December 18, 2023

His colleague, Meg Griffin, also confirmed the news at the beginning of his free-form music show Deep Tracks yesterday (December 18).

Ladd launched his career in radio back in the ‘60s, and went on to become a highly influential figure in the music industry. His first job was at a small rock station in Long Beach called KNAC, before he later moved to stations in Los Angeles including KLOS and KMET. The latter saw him become recognised by listeners as ‘The Mighty Met’.

From there, he took the role as host for the KLSX station, before famously joining SiriusXM back in 2012 – hosting the classic rock station for over a decade until his death.

As well as his DJ roles, Ladd was also known as the inspiration behind Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ 2002 album ‘The Last DJ’, and later received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2005 in recognition of his achievements.

Following news of his death, numerous famous faces from the entertainment world have taken to social media to pay their respects to the DJ. These include The Doors’ online accounts, who described Ladd as having an “electric persona and cool voice” and being “an essential part of the culture of rock & roll”.

“Jim’s legendary interviews with Ray, John and Robby on The Doors and Morrison were later released as NO ONE HERE GETS OUT ALIVE, which still stands as the most definitive interview in the history of the group,” it added. “Rest easy, Mr. Ladd.”

The Doors family is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of beloved rock DJ, Jim Ladd, who died of a sudden heart attack peacefully at home with his wife Helene at his side. Jim, with his electric persona and cool voice, was an essential part of the culture of rock & roll.… pic.twitter.com/caP3GcswX4 — The Doors (@TheDoors) December 18, 2023

Fellow SiriusXM radio host Eric Alper also paid tribute, writing: “There goes the last DJ who plays what he wants to play and says what he wants to say.” Rock author Greg Renoff, meanwhile, stated that he was “so sad” to hear of the loss and shared footage from one of Ladd’s interviews.

There goes the last DJ

Who plays what he wants to play

And says what he wants to say The Lonesome L.A. Cowboy, Jim Ladd, one of the few free-form rock DJs on radio, has died at age 75. As he would say, Lord have mercy! pic.twitter.com/gg4AMwxMXd — Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) December 19, 2023

Sad to hear that longtime LA DJ Jim Ladd has passed. Here he is interviewing David Lee Roth on the grounds of the Roth mansion in Pasadena in 1982. Roth offers up some very entertaining commentary on VH’s Pretty Woman video. RIP Jim. 💐 pic.twitter.com/vqWJLdxg4P — Greg Renoff (@GregRenoff) December 19, 2023

The official Tom Petty X/Twitter page added: “Tom respected and admired Jim Ladd and considered him a friend. He inspired the song ‘The Last DJ’ and his insights into rock and roll were priceless. Jim’s voice will be missed on the airwaves. Our family joins his in mourning his loss.”

Similarly, Peter Frampton shared a message too, writing: “Our entire family are so saddened to hear of the passing of Jim Ladd. He was our good friend always a champion of great music. A special man with a huge passion for music. Our thoughts are with his wife, Helene and family. Love you Jim.”

Tom respected and admired Jim Ladd and considered him a friend. He inspired the song “The Last DJ” and his insights into rock and roll were priceless. Jim’s voice will be missed on the airwaves. Our family joins his in mourning his loss. pic.twitter.com/X0jhBexqI4 — Tom Petty (@tompetty) December 19, 2023

Our entire family are so saddened to hear of the passing of Jim Ladd. He was our good friend always a champion of great music. A special man with a huge passion for music. Our thoughts are with his wife, Helene and family. Love you Jim❤️ https://t.co/hmwJ5Rb3W8 — Peter Frampton (@peterframpton) December 19, 2023

Find more tributes to the DJ below.

The KLOS family and the radio universe lost a legend today 💔💔 We are so heartbroken to hear that groundbreaking DJ Jim Ladd passed away yesterday. KLOS sends our love to Jim’s family and friends ❤️🙏

Rock In Peace Jim Ladd 💫1948-2023 📸 1: @tourbuslive

📸 2: Getty Images pic.twitter.com/OWV7Ov8MSd — 95.5 KLOSFM (@955KLOS) December 18, 2023

'The Last DJ' has crossed the tracks. There wasn't a more soulful spinner of music. The songs he played were running through his blood, he cared so much for rock n' roll. Irreplaceable… a very sad day, which can only be handled by carrying his spirit forward.#JimLadd pic.twitter.com/bPQv6oCS6m — John Densmore (@JohnDensmore) December 18, 2023

Sad day in radio. Used to drive 3 hours to LA with friends, get a cheap hotel that would rent to 17 year olds. Sit with boom box just so I could listen to Jim Ladd on KMET and KLOS. He was the mentor I never got to meet. RIP, The Last DJ. pic.twitter.com/cD8eLjY6wm — Dangerous Darren (@SXMDangerousD) December 19, 2023

God. I loved him. What a great pal. He was the rock dj voice of his generation. So caring!My heart breaks for his angelic wife. ❤️🙏. Jim Ladd, Radio Veteran and SiriusXM Personality, Dead at 75 – LAmag – Culture, Food, Fashion, News & Los Angeles https://t.co/gPjQzNBL9o — Richard Lewis (@TheRichardLewis) December 19, 2023

We are heartbroken with the news that Jim Ladd passed away of a sudden heart attack peacefully at home with his wife Helene by his side.

Jim’s curiosity and care could be felt in each of his broadcasts.

Grace was interviewed by Jim on several occasions, most recently in 2010,… pic.twitter.com/h0SmmDlsy1 — Grace Slick (@GraceSlick_JA) December 18, 2023

The best at what he did. I spent a very memorable night with him at his KMET studio, writing a profile for my high school newspaper. The only illumination in the entire room was the butt of his joint.

Jim Ladd, Legendary Radio DJ, SiriusXM ‘Deep Tracks’ Host and Inspiration… — Sam Rubin (@SamOnTV) December 18, 2023

Radio Legend and my co worker in the Deep Tracks Jim Ladd has passed away at age 75 #JimLadd #RadioLegend #SiriusXm #DeepTracks pic.twitter.com/Q4f39ytZeN — Greg Roberson (@gregmemphis) December 18, 2023

Oh wow. Huge loss. Good friend. RIP Jim Ladd. https://t.co/7mWSN0TcJd — 🕉🇺🇦🟦Stevie Van Zandt☮️💙 (@StevieVanZandt) December 18, 2023

As well as having a prolific career in music, Ladd also took on various roles across the film industry too – including the role of an all-night DJ in Cameron Crowe’s 1989 film Say Anything….

He also went on to have cameos in major motion pictures such as Tequila Sunrise, Rush, She’s Out of Control, and Defendor starring Woody Harrelson, as well as sharing the semi-autobiographical book Radio Waves: Life And Revolution On The FM Dial in 1991.

He is survived by his wife, Helene Hodge-Ladd.