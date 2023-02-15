Legendary tech house DJ and Fabric resident Nathan Coles has died

Legendary tech house DJ Nathan Coles has died, aged 52.

According to a Facebook post by his two sons, Fabian and Josh, Coles died by suicide last Sunday (February 12).

“Sadly Nathan, our dad, had been dealing with a severe mental health crisis which culminated in him taking his own life on the 12th of February, 2023, at the age of 52,” they wrote.

“We are all still in shock and can’t believe he is truly gone. But in reality, he never will be. Through the many hundreds, if not thousands, of lives he has touched, he will live on in memory as one of the funniest, kindest characters to have graced this planet. And one of the best dads myself, Josh or Jack could have ever asked. We feel lucky to have known him for as long as we did, and if only a little, at ease knowing he is free from further mental anguish.”

Coles began his career hosting a number of parties and illegal raves across London in the early 1990s.

He then co-founded the influential UK tech-house party Wiggle with Terry Francis in 1994, hosting DJs like Richie Hawtin, Layo & Buschwacka! and Mr. G.

Wiggle became an influential outlet, with Coles, Francis and fellow resident Eddie Richards holding down a residency at Fabric for more than a decade.

Releasing music under a variety of aliases, Coles collaborated with the likes of Francis, Mr. C, Silverlining and Nils Hess. His output found its way onto labels such as Groove Pleasure, 10 Kilo and his own outlet, Is This.

A number of tributes have been paid to Coles including Primal Scream bassist Simone Marie Butler.

“The Wiggle nights and i’d search out every getfucked release from him. He was a figurehead in that scene. Huge love to his closest ones, Terry Francis, Niles Hess, Layo + bushwacka +@mrcsuperfreq very sad,” she wrote.

Richard West, aka Mr. C, also paid his respects. He wrote: “I’m absolutely floored by the news of the passing of my dear friend Nathan Coles. RIP brother. A nicer man you could not meet. Nathan & I go back 35 years & hit it off the moment we met. Bubbly, hilariously funny, smart, super quick whited & not a bad bone in his body, Nathan was always the life & soul of the party. His energy was totally infectious, which made everyone want to be around him.”

You can view a host of tributes below:

Nathan Coles was so talented, so funny, so supportive, and so fucking sound. I was in awe of him as an artist, but when I first met him, he instantly felt like someone I'd known for ages. He was so kind to me on numerous occasions. Such a loss. RIP — Dean Muhsin (@DeanMuhsin) February 14, 2023

So sad to hear about Nathan Coles. Wiggle means so much to me. Hearing that stuff changed my music life. I found what I was looking for. If you are suffering from anything please find someone you trust who may be able to help. I’m so sorry. 🙁 — Chloe Harris / RAICA (@djchloeharris) February 14, 2023

Awful news about @NathanColes who died on February 12th. He was an endless source of hilarity and fun, a brilliant DJ and a really lovely person. Condolences to his kids. This is a very sad day. — Bill Brewster (@djhistory) February 15, 2023

Nathan Coles will be a name lost on most ‘tech house DJs’ these days. Which sums up the state of things Rest easy fella #wiggleforever

Terribly sad news about Nathan Coles. Absolutely awful. RIP. — Harry Sword (@HarrySword) February 14, 2023

