LEGO announces new BTS set

LEGO has today (February 16) unveiled details of a new BTS set – check out the preview images below.

The LEGO ‘Ideas BTS Dynamite’ collection features the seven-piece band – comprising RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook – on the video set of their 2020 hit ‘Dynamite’.

The new 749-piece LEGO set contains miniature replicas of the set of their video, featuring the donut shop, ice cream truck and record store.

It was designed by two BTS and LEGO fans, friends Josh, 20, from Indiana, and Jacob, 21, from New York. According to a press statement, the pair combined “their love of BTS and passion for LEGO building” and “worked together to bring the set to life”.

Talking about their process, Jacob said: “Josh did the building and design work and, as a massive BTS fan, I told him what needed to be in it, what details were most important. It was a really fun process.”

Josh added: “Jacob had the BTS knowledge, and he was able to direct my build in the proper way. I watched the music video over and over and tried to capture its essence in the LEGO bricks. It was insane when the project went viral online overnight.”

You can see more images of the set here:

Talking about developing the set, Federico Begher, Head of LEGO Product Group, commented: “When we saw Josh and Jacob’s colourful design we knew it would be a hit and this was proved by how quickly they reached 10,000 views in the LEGO Ideas voting.

“The BTS fans have already got behind the design and so it was important that we were as faithful to the original creation as possible. The set highlights creativity, passion and most importantly, fun! We can’t wait to see the fans building and displaying it.”

You’ll be able to buy the set here from early March for £89.99, and it’ll also be available in LEGO stores.

Back in 2021, Apple Music revealed that ‘Dynamite’ was the platform’s most-streamed song of the year. It was also the group’s first single to earn a triple-platinum certification in the United States.

Meanwhile, BTS’s Suga recently became the first member of the K-pop group to announce a solo world tour.

The group went on hiatus last year and plan to reconvene in a group around 2025, with separate plans to launch their own solo projects and undertake mandatory military service duties. All able-bodied men in their home country of South Korea are legally required to serve a military term of 18-21 months.