Leif Vollebekk announces Australian shows, co-headlining with Ainslie Wills

Montreal songwriter Leif Vollebekk has announced a run of Australian tour dates this March, including co-headline shows with Ainslie Wills. He’s also released a video for the song ‘Apalachee Plain’, from his latest album ‘New Ways’.

Vollebekk will kick off his short Oz jaunt on March 1 at the inaugural Nine Lives Festival in Brisbane, alongside other acts like Julia Jacklin, Aldous Harding, Angie McMahon, Allah-Las Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever and more.

He will then play an in-store at Jet Black Cat in Brissy the next day, followed by Melbourne’s Northcote Social Club on March 4 and The Vanguard in Sydney on March 5. He will co-headline those three shows with Wills, whose last record was 2019’s ‘All You Have Is All You Need’. Kevin Dolan of Four In The Morning will support in Melbourne and Sydney. Find ticketing links below.

Vollebekk is touring in support of ‘New Ways’, which he released last November on Secret City/Remote Control Records. To celebrate the tour announcement, he’s put out a picturesque music video for the closing track ‘Apalachee Plain’, which features backing vocals by Melbourne singer-songwriter Angie McMahon. Watch it below:

Leif Vollebekk’s Australia 2020 tour dates are:

Brisbane, Nine Lives Festival (March 1)

Brisbane, Jet Black Cat (in-store) (2)

Melbourne, Northcote Social Club (4)

Sydney, The Vanguard (5)