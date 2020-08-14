LEISURE unveil video for new single ‘Spark It Up’

New Zealand five-piece LEISURE have released new single ‘Spark It Up’, along with an official music video.

It’s the second single from the band’s forthcoming ‘Side A’ EP – due out in October – following lead single ‘Slipping Away’.

“‘Spark It Up’ is one of the first tracks we wrote on our writing trip in France,” the band explained in a statement. “We had been away from our significant others for a few weeks so we were all feeling pretty sentimental.”

“The song follows quite a strange structure, it starts with the chorus, with each of the boys following with their own verse depending on how they related to the chorus lyrics, giving the song various expressions of the same theme,” they added.

The accompanying video documents that writing trip, with the band describing it as a “brief visual scrapbook” of their time in the tranquil countryside. Watch it below:

‘Spark It Up’ and ‘Slipping Away’ are LEISURE’S first releases since 2019 album ‘TWISTER’.

Last year also saw the Kiwis successfully complete a European tour, including sold-out dates in London and Berlin as well as a debut double performance at Brighton’s The Great Escape.

LEISURE formed back in 2015, releasing their self-titled debut a year later. The album featured the single ‘Nobody’, a collaboration with rapper GoldLink.